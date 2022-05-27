Alcudia beach gets new ‘Health Innovation Point’ to help prevent cancer

By Tamsin Brown • 27 May 2022 • 6:39

Alcudia beach has a new ‘Health Innovation Point’ to help prevent cancer. Image: Alcudia Town Hall

Alcudia beach, in the north of Mallorca, has a new ‘Health Innovation Point’ that has various features aimed at reducing skin cancer in the population.

The new ‘Health Innovation Point’, otherwise known as a Hi Point, is now operational on Alcudia beach. The service has been promoted by the Alcudia Town Hall through the municipal company EMSA and has the fundamental objective of raising awareness of cancer, especially skin cancer.

The Hi Point provides health-related advice and information by means of a sun intensity indicator with different colours and a software system that collects data and informs the user about their level of sun protection.

It also has a shaded area for resting and taking a break from the sun, a mobile charging point, a 24-hour defibrillator and an option to connect to the emergency services.

The Hi Point is operational around the clock at the point of access to Alcudia beach, next to the tourist information office at Ciutat Blanca.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.