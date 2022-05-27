Andalucia now has three confirmed cases of monkeypox

By Chris King • 27 May 2022 • 20:37

Photo of person with monkeypox. Credit: CDC's Public Health Image Library Media ID #2329 Public Domain

Three cases of monkeypox have now been confirmed in Andalucia.

Three cases of monkeypox have now been confirmed in Andalucia. The General Directorate of Public Health and Pharmaceutical Management of the Ministry of Health and Families has been notified today, Friday, May 27, by the National Microbiology Centre in Madrid, of two new confirmed cases, according to malagahoy.es.

One is in the province of Sevilla, and another in the province of Cadiz, with the relevant protocols being activated. Another case was confirmed yesterday, Thursday, May 26, also in Sevilla province.

These two new confirmed cases, like the one reported yesterday, are said to be progressing favourably, with the patients all isolated at home. Close contacts over the last 21 days from the date of exposure are being identified to initiate the appropriate follow-up measures.

After the last update of the data, there are 18 cases under investigation and 12 suspected cases have already been discarded. Those under investigation, as declared to the Epidemiological Surveillance System Network of Andalusia (SVEA), are 14 from the province of Malaga, 3 from the province of Almeria, and 1 from the province of Cadiz.

Monkeypox is a rare viral zoonotic disease. The initial symptoms usually include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen or swollen glands, and tiredness.

A few days after the onset of fever, a skin rash develops, often starting on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body. It usually produces a self-limited disease with most people recovering in several weeks, although in some cases, they may require hospital admission.

