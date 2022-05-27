By Matthew Roscoe • 27 May 2022 • 16:49
BREAKING: Liverpool's Sadio Mane set for sensational switch to Bayern Munich. Image: @SadioMane10FP/ Twitter
According to a report from French news outlet L’Équipe, 30-year-old Sadio Mane could be swapping the Anfield club for German side Bayern Munich in the summer, with fees and contract length already being banded around.
Ten days ago, Bayern Munich’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic met with Mane’s agents in Spain’s Mallorca, the news outlet reported on Friday, May 27.
Following talks, it looks like Mane, whose contract with the Champions League finalists runs out next summer, is set to sign a three-year contract with the club ahead of a reported €30 million move.
The report comes after the Senegalese striker said he would comment on his future after the Champions League final clash with Real Madrid on Saturday, May 28.
Asked by reporters whether he’d still be at Anfield next season, Mane said: “I think the question is a very good question, for now it’ll be difficult for me to answer.
“But for sure I am very focused on the Champions League. Ask me the question after the Champions League, I will answer you.”
Mane moved to Merseyside in 2016 and has enjoyed a successful run with this year’s Premier League runners-up, who were pipped to the title by Manchester City.
Since making the switch from Southampton, Mane has scored 120 goals for Liverpool and has won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and the Club World Cup.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.