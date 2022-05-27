By Matthew Roscoe • 27 May 2022 • 16:49

BREAKING: Liverpool's Sadio Mane set for sensational switch to Bayern Munich. Image: @SadioMane10FP/ Twitter

HOURS before Liverpool’s Champions League Final clash against Spanish giants Real Madrid, forward Sadio Mane is reportedly close to a sensational move to Bayern Munich.

According to a report from French news outlet L’Équipe, 30-year-old Sadio Mane could be swapping the Anfield club for German side Bayern Munich in the summer, with fees and contract length already being banded around.

Ten days ago, Bayern Munich’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic met with Mane’s agents in Spain’s Mallorca, the news outlet reported on Friday, May 27.

Following talks, it looks like Mane, whose contract with the Champions League finalists runs out next summer, is set to sign a three-year contract with the club ahead of a reported €30 million move.

The report comes after the Senegalese striker said he would comment on his future after the Champions League final clash with Real Madrid on Saturday, May 28.

Asked by reporters whether he’d still be at Anfield next season, Mane said: “I think the question is a very good question, for now it’ll be difficult for me to answer.

“But for sure I am very focused on the Champions League. Ask me the question after the Champions League, I will answer you.” Mane moved to Merseyside in 2016 and has enjoyed a successful run with this year’s Premier League runners-up, who were pipped to the title by Manchester City. Since making the switch from Southampton, Mane has scored 120 goals for Liverpool and has won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, EFL Cup and the Club World Cup.