By Matthew Roscoe • 27 May 2022 • 8:24

British MoD reveals latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine. Image: @DefenceHQ/ Twitter

THE British Ministry of Defence has released its latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine.

On Friday, May 27, British MoD provided its latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, which noted that Russian ground forces have continued their attempt to surround Severodonetsk and Lyschansk, after “recently capturing several villages north-west of Popasna.”

“Russia is pressuring the Severodonetsk pocket although Ukraine retains control of multiple defended sectors, denying Russia full control of the Donbas,” the update read.

“Russia’s Southern Grouping of Forces (SGF) likely remains tasked with occupying southern Ukrainian territory.

“In recent days, Russia has likely moved 50-year-old T-62 tanks from deep storage into the SGF’s area of responsibility.”

It added: “The T-62s will almost certainly be particularly vulnerable to anti-tank weapons and their presence on the battlefield highlights Russia’s shortage of modern, combat-ready equipment.”

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also noted that Russia had begun deploying 50-year-old T-62 tanks.

“The Russian enemy group was additionally reinforced by a formed tank battalion on T-62 tanks in the Zaporizhzhia direction, reported the General Staff of Ukraine,” it said on Thursday, May 26.

“The old T-62 tanks, which the Russians brought to Melitopol, may be a problem for Ukraine since shells will have to be spent on them,” stated Viktor Andrusiv, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.