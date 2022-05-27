By Tamsin Brown • 27 May 2022 • 12:59

Children in Palma, Mallorca, learn all about recycling through robotics. Image: Palma Town Hall

The educational programmes on robotics and recycling organised by the company EMAYA have been extremely successful at Palma schools so far.

From May 23, EMAYA, the public water utility company in Palma, has added three robotics activities to the educational programme it offers at infant, primary and secondary schools. The programme is titled ‘EMAYA a l’escola.

The new activities combine robotics with waste separation and recycling. The workshops take place in the classrooms for about two hours. The pupils are divided into small groups and learn to program a small ‘robot’ to separate figures that represent different elements of waste and sort them into the corresponding containers for collection.

As well as learning the basics of programming in a way that is adapted to their age, the children learn how to identify different waste materials and how they need to be separated in a certain way in order to be recycled.

This activity began to be offered at Palma’s schools in March and has been very well received, being fully booked in just a few weeks. In just over three months, 200 activities have been carried out with 4,650 pupils from 32 schools in Palma.

