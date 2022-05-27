By Chris King • 27 May 2022 • 18:11
Image of coronavirus cell.
Credit: Fusion Medical Animation/ Unsplash
The Ministry of Health released its twice-weekly report today, Friday, May 27, showing the Covid numbers in Spain, complied with data provided by the autonomous communities. It shows that another 45,919 new cases of coronavirus have been registered since last Tuesday, May 24.
Of this total, 22,120 infections have occurred in people over 60 years of age. This brings the total number of infections in Spain to 12,326,264 since the start of the pandemic.
Today’s report indicates that in the last 14 days, the current average incidence of infections in people over 60 years of age, has decreased again, by more than 70 points. It now stands at 728.22 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 800, 47 notified last Tuesday. In the past two weeks, a total of 89,702 positives have been registered in this age group.
There have been another 236 deaths from Covid-19, with 260 recorded in the last seven days. According to official data from the Ministry of Health, a total of 106,341 people have died in Spain since the start of the pandemic.
Currently, there are 6,980 patients admitted for Covid-19 throughout Spain, compared to 7,364 last Tuesday, May 24. The total in ICUs stands at 379, in comparison to last Tuesday’s 364.
The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 5.64 per cent (5.94 per cent last Tuesday), while in ICUs, it is 4.25 per cent (4.07 per cent last Tuesday).

