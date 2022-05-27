By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 May 2022 • 14:21

Half-term chaos as holiday makers descend on Dover and UK airports Image @Mendelpol

Holidaymakers headed to Europe for the half-term along with football fans headed to the Champions League final in Paris are facing more chaos, with Dover and airports across the country seemingly unable to cope.

Dover today, May 27, reported long queues of people waiting to board ferries, with authorities saying that the unusually high traffic was caused by the Champion’s Leaguer final coinciding with the first day of the spring break.

Ferry companies warned travellers that it was taking up to three hours longer than usual to get through port security and check-in, with the combination of increased checks and staff shortages taking their toll.

Irish ferries have asked those travelling with the company to make their way to the port at least three hours earlier than usual.

P & O have warned people not to travel to the port unless they have a ticket as there are none available, and they will be turned back.

Twitter users have described the situation as “absolute chaos” with Liam Devlin tweeting: “Taking around three hours to get through to the gates to even board any ferry, double the amount of time they advise.

“No organisation whatsoever. Shambles.”

Traffic authorities report that the approach to the port is at a standstill, with many surrounding roads affected. They have asked people to avoid the area if possible and not to add to the chaos caused by the half-term traffic.

Airports

John Lennon airport is also busier than usual, with 24 flights scheduled to leave for Paris ahead of the cup final. Saturday is however expected to be busier, with airlines warning people to make allowance for expected delays.

Birmingham airport has also reported queues with staff shortages and longer check-in times. The airport has once again called for people to check the departure of their flight and to make sure they allow extra time to navigate passport control and security.

Airport authorities in Birmingham have gone one step further, saying, like Schiphol airport, that the problems being experienced are likely to continue throughout summer and into the autumn.

Birmingham airport have since announced that anyone who is flying before 12pm, can check their luggage in the day before and in that way jump the long queues.

Jetting off on holiday with @TUIUK soon? If you've got a flight that departs before midday, you can check your bag in at desk 28 between 14.00 and 21.00 hrs the day before you depart. Find out more > https://t.co/1HAKAky8Ji pic.twitter.com/5wWieBFGAp — Birmingham Airport (@bhx_official) May 27, 2022

While many travelled to France via Dover, others chose to fly to Paris, with Liverpool John Lennon Airport also busy.

The RAC has said they expect 18 million to take to the roads this weekend. Motorists are expected to face longer travel times as a consequence.

A call has once again gone out to motorists to make sure their vehicle is roadworthy, as it has to allow extra time for travel.

The half-term chaos is expected to continue into Saturday and Sunday as holidaymakers descend on Dover and UK airports, combined with Liverpool fans headed to Paris to watch the game.

