By Matthew Roscoe • 27 May 2022 • 9:57

Tragic news as husband of Texas school shooting victim dies of heart attack. Image: Jamie & Debra Austin/GoFundMe

THE husband of Irma Garcia, one of two teachers shot and killed in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday, May 24, suffered a fatal heart attack just days after losing his wife.

Joe Garcia, husband to the murdered teacher, reportedly suffered a heart attack on Thursday, May 26. The family believe Mr Garcia, who leaves behind four children with no mother or father, died of a broken ‘of a broken heart’.

An online fundraiser for the Garcia family had said that “I truly believe Joe died of a broken heart and losing the love of his life of more than 30 years was too much to bear.”

Speaking fondly of Irma, the GoFundMe page noted: “Irma was a wife, a mother of 4, a cousin, a sister a daughter, an aunt and a wonderful person. She would literally do anything for anybody……no questions asked. She loved her classroom kids and died trying to protect them.”

Joe and Irma were high school sweethearts and married 24 years.

On Twitter, a nephew of Mrs Garcia, John Martinez, said that Mr Garcia had “passed away due to grief” in the wake of his wife’s murder.

EXTREMELY heartbreaking and come with deep sorrow to say that my Tia Irma’s husband Joe Garcia has passed away due to grief, i truly am at a loss for words for how we are all feeling, PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy pic.twitter.com/GlUSOutRVV — john martinez ❤️‍🔥 (@fuhknjo) May 26, 2022

Irma Garcia and fellow teacher Eva Mireles were killed alongside 19 children at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Uvalde High School student Salvador Romas killed his victims after barricading himself in the room and shooting at everyone inside.

According to Lt. Chris Olivarez, spokesperson for the Texas Department for Public Safety said: “It’s a small classroom, you can have anywhere from 25 to 30 students in there, plus there were two teachers in there. … So don’t have an exact number of how many students were in that classroom, but it could vary … It was a classroom setting, a typical classroom setting where you have mass groups of children inside that classroom altogether, with nowhere to go.”

