Iconic Almuñecar hotel reopens for summer and enjoys successful first weekend

By Tamsin Brown • 27 May 2022 • 6:54

An iconic Almuñecar hotel has reopened for summer and has had a successful first weekend. Image: Almuñecar Town Hall

The hotel Sol Los Fenicios has had a successful start to its summer season, with particularly high booking rates, which is a promising indicator of things to come.

The hotel Sol Los Fenicios in La Herradura, Granada, reopened for the summer season on Friday, May 20, with a high occupancy rate over its first weekend. It will remain open until October. Before the reopening, the hotel underwent extensive work to remove the traces of the Saharan dust from its white façade, and other improvements were made.

The establishment, located on the seafront of La Herradura beach, has been open for three decades now and was the first four-star hotel in both the municipality of Almuñecar and on the Costa Tropical.

It has 43 rooms, an interior patio-garden, a swimming pool-solarium, a TV lounge and reading room, a dining room, a terrace bar, an entrance hall and a car park.

In August of 1993, King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofia of Spain stayed at the Sol Los Fenicios hotel during their visit to the Costa Tropical on the occasion of the death of King Baudouin of Belgium.

