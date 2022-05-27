By Guest Writer • 27 May 2022 • 11:42

Alok Sharma with microphone speaking in Davos Credit: Alok Sharma Twitter

IN 2019 around a quarter of the British Cabinet flew to Davos in Switzerland to take part in the World Economic Forum.

Included in the party of six senior ministers were the then Chancellor Philip Hammond, International Trade Secretary Liam Fox, Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, and the Culture Secretary, Jeremy Wright.

At the time, the then leader of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn criticised their attendance at a “billionaires’ jamboree” whilst the UK was in the throws of trying to negotiate Brexit.

This year as the Conservative Party had to deal with ‘Partygate’, rising energy prices and Northern Ireland, the British contingent to the event which ran from May 22 to 26 was somewhat less high powered.

The only elected minister to represent Great Britain was Alok Sharma in his role as President, 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

He was accompanied by Lord Grimstone of Boscobel, the unpaid Minister for Investment jointly at the Department for International Trade and the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy.

At a time when the world is facing an unprecedented crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic as well as shortage of both labour and parts, the majority of leaders of the developed world thought it an important event to attend, if only to discuss future plans.

From the EU alone top politicians such as Pedro Sánchez of Spain, Olaf Scholz Chancellor of Germany, Michaél Martin, Taoiseach of Ireland, Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of The Netherlands and many more heads of state were there.

Even, Rwanda was able to afford to send more than double the UK political delegation!

