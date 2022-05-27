By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 May 2022 • 16:51

Javea hosts the wedding of the year this Saturday mage Instagram Marta Lozano

The social event of the year is being held this Saturday, May 28, in Javea on the northern Costa Blanca, the wedding of model and influencer Marta Lozano.

Amongst the most popular and important online influencers in Spain, Lozano has nearly one million followers on Instagram. At 26-years-of-age, the young Valencian model is a regular at social and cultural events across Spain, and more recently at the Cannes Film Festival.

Lozano will wed Lorenzo Remohí, a dentist and member of one of Valencia’s best-known families in the area, at the church of San Bartolomé at 6pm. Childhood friends, the couple only began a romance just five years ago.

The wedding has been kept a secret, with ¡Hola! Magazine holding the exclusive rights, including the broadcast of the wedding live on their website.

Amongst those who will be attending are some of the country’s top influencers including María Pombo, Madame de Rosa and Teresa Andrés Gonzalvo.

Lozano, who also has launched her own cosmetics range, will wear a Lorenzo Caprile designer dress, although it is understood that the wedding will be casual.

Lozano, who also has launched her own cosmetics range, Glowfilter, which is sold in the main perfume chains.

If you do want to witness the wedding of the year, then get yourself down to the church on Saturday, it will be a great occasion for star spotting.

