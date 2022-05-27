Lifeless body recovered from the sea off the Almuñecar coast in Granada

By Chris King • 27 May 2022 • 2:07
Image of 112 control centre operator.
Credit: [email protected]
As reported in a tweet by 112 Emergencies Andalucia this Thursday, May 26, the lifeless body of a person was discovered in the sea near the Cantarrijan beach in La Herradura, in the Granada municipality of Almuñecar. No further information on the identity of the deceased individual was made available at the time.
According to granadadigital.es, 112 received an alert from a member of the public at around 1:30 pm. The person informed them of a seemingly lifeless body spotted floating in the water near the Cantarrijan beach.
Immediately, patrols from the Guardia Civil were mobilised by the coordination centre, along with an ambulance and medics from the 061 Health Emergency Centre. Maritime Rescue was also deployed, plus patrols from the Local Police, and members of the Red Cross.
Sources of the Guardia Civil confirmed subsequently confirmed to 112 the location and discovery of a body about two miles off the coast of the province of Malaga. No further information was divulged regarding the circumstances surrounding how the body ended up in the water.
___________________________________________________________
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
