Mallorca public transport improves with more buses between Calvia and Palma

By Tamsin Brown • 27 May 2022 • 18:13

There are now more buses running between Calvia and Palma. Image: Balearic Islands Government

Residents or visitors to Mallorca will be able to benefit from the improvements made to the public transport service between Calvia and Palma, with more buses running.

As of Monday, May 23, there will be more intercity buses running between the town of Calvia and Palma to give residents and workers in the area a wider range of public transport options.

The most significant improvement is the 31 per cent increase in service on lines 104 and 105 between Magaluf and Palma, with a bus every 20 minutes from Monday to Sunday. Line 104 also has an additional departure from Magaluf at 12.30am and from Palma at 12.10am.

Lines 101 from Port d’Andratx and 102 from Peguera will resume the route they had prior to the start of the Son Vic works. The Peguera line has increased its service by 29 per cent with a bus every 25/30 minutes from Monday to Saturday.

Users of the 103 Santa Ponça – Palma line now have a bus every 25 minutes from Monday to Saturday, and on Sundays, there are eight more services.

There are several more services that have also been increased. For more information, visit the tib.org website.

