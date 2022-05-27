Manacor, Mallorca, to host Catalan book festival full of cultural activities

By Tamsin Brown • 27 May 2022 • 9:48

Manacor will hosta n important Catalan book festival. Image: Manacor Town Hall

The town of Manacor, on the island of Mallorca, is preparing to host an important Catalan book festival where there will be a full programme of cultural and literary activities.

On June 11 and 12, Manacor will be the literary capital of the Catalan-speaking territories as it becomes a ‘Book Town’ (Vila dell Llibre). There will be a full cultural programme with more than seventy activities for all audiences in just a day and a half, which will combine diversity, knowledge and fun in equal measure.

Women writers will take centre stage at the book festival, with participation from a variety of successful Catalan authors including Maite Salord, Carme Riera, Empar Moliner, Anna Manso, Marta Orriols, Mar Bosch, Marta Vives and many more.

There will be theatrical shows that will pay a very special tribute to important literary figures from Manacor’s past, as well as numerous family activities including experimental workshops and a space for young children to enjoy reading in a relaxed setting.

All in all, there will be more than 15 hours of uninterrupted cultural activities in Manacor on Saturday, in addition to the five hours on Sunday.

