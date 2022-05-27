11 newborn babies killed in horrific hospital fire in Tivaouane, Senegal

By Matthew Roscoe • 27 May 2022 • 10:44

Image: @gdhint/ Twitter

UNICEF has said they are profoundly saddened by the death of at least 11 newborn babies following a horrific fire at a hospital in Tivaouane, Senegal.

A statement from Ms Silvia Danailov, UNICEF Representative in Senegal, revealed the shocking deaths of 11 newborn babies at a hospital in Tivaouane, Senegal was the result of a fire that broke out on Thursday, May 26. Only three babies survived the blaze.

“UNICEF is deeply saddened by the death of at least 11 newborn babies following a terrible fire at the neonatal unit of the hospital of Tivaouane,” Ms Danailov said.

“We express our deepest sympathy to the families and communities affected by this tragedy, especially those who have lost their children. No parent should experience the heartbreak of watching their child die.

“UNICEF stands alongside the authorities and partners on the ground to provide support, the necessary assistance to these families and prevent further tragedies.”

Senegal President Macky Sall declared three days of mourning following the heartbreaking incident.

“To their mothers and families, I express my deepest sympathy,” Sall said.

Je viens d'apprendre avec douleur et consternation le décès de 11 nouveaux nés, dans l'incendie survenu au service de néonatalogie de l'hôpital Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh de Tivaouane.

A leurs mamans et et à leurs familles, j'exprime ma profonde compassion. — Macky Sall (@Macky_Sall) May 25, 2022

Sall’s chief of staff, minister Augustin Tine, said: “We have come to be close to the people, in particular the parents,” Tine said upon visiting the hospital.

“We have come to share the suffering, to share our condolences and to say again it is a misfortune that has hit our country, but we keep our faith.”

According to Mayor Demba Diop, the fire was due to an electrical short circuit at the Abdoul Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital in Tivaouane, which is located 75 miles northeast of the capital, Dakar.

