News in Brief for Alicante province’s Costa Blanca North area

By Linda Hall • 27 May 2022 • 19:03

SLOVAKIAN VISIT: Pupils were shown the sights in El Campello Photo credit: Campello town hall

School trip TEN pupils and three teachers from the Mundronka school in Bratislava (Slovakia) spent three days in El Campello, invited by the Fabraquer state school through the Erasmus+ programme. While there they visited the municipality’s most iconic spots, including the Torre de La Isleta and the adjoining archaeological site.

New face JUAN MIGUEL SUCH was sworn in as an Alfaz councillor, taking the place of Andres Manuel Such who preceded him on the 2019 voting list and resigned for personal reasons. As before, there are 14 socialist councillors, four from the PP, two from Ciudadanos and one from Podemos.

Smoke-free THIRTEEN Villajoyosa beaches and coves are now flying the Playas sin Humo (Smoke-free Beach) flag. “These flags demonstrate that the town hall is protecting our beaches and is also ensuring that Villayosa is a healthy tourist destination,” said Asun Lloret and Aina Santamaria, respective Social Services and Youth councillors.

Exam timeTHERE will be a free bus service for Benidorm students sitting university entrance exams at the official La Nucia centre between June 7 and 9, announced the town hall’s Education councillor Maite Moreno. The buses will cover the Levante and Poniente areas, with six stops on each route.

Modern needs AN 18th century Moraira house, constructed in the local style but not listed as a protected building, has been reduced to rubble. Regarded as one of the few remaining buildings reflecting Teulada-Moraira architecture, it was demolished along with a modern villa to make way for a new supermarket.

