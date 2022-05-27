By Matthew Roscoe • 27 May 2022 • 15:27

Pedro Sánchez and Bill Gates discuss responses to 'future global challenges'. Image: @sanchezcastejon/ Twitter

SPAIN’S Pedro Sánchez and Microsoft founder Bill Gates discussed the importance of international cooperation in the face of future global challenges such as climate change, food security and pandemics.

The President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez, spoke with American business magnate Bill Gates about responses the international community should make when faced with major world challenges in the future.

Sánchez met with Bill Gates, the ‘vaccinated and boosted’ billionaire who recently tested positive for Covid, at the Moncloa Palace on Friday, May 27.

“Faced with major global challenges, we must articulate ambitious responses with an inclusive approach and maximum cooperation,” Sánchez said during the meeting.

Moncloa reported that they discussed the need to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals, Spain’s commitment to global health and the donation of vaccines in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

They also discussed the strengthening of multilateral structures to be prepared for possible future pandemics and the food and energy crisis aggravated by the war in Ukraine.

Sánchez (50) and 66-year-old Gates reportedly agreed that there needs to be a “deeper collaboration between the [Spanish] government and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation” on innovation in the energy sector.

In particular, Moncloa said that the two discussed “accelerating the ecological transition, deepening the links between climate and security, and cooperating on smart grids.”

The Spanish Prime Minister and Gates have met on previous occasions and have exchanged comments on the need to implement such cooperation to help the most disadvantaged in the face of the challenges facing the world, as reported by Ultima Hora.

Cordial encuentro con el presidente de @gatesfoundation, @BillGates, en el que hemos hablado de salud, energía, cambio climático y seguridad alimentaria. Ante los grandes retos globales debemos articular respuestas ambiciosas con un enfoque inclusivo y de máxima cooperación. pic.twitter.com/QfC2ivn7Kn — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) May 27, 2022

