BREAKING NEWS: Transnistria's President Vadim Krasnoselsky dismisses entire government Close
Trending:

Plans to extend the River Amadorio’s existing footpath in Villajoyosa, Alicante

By Linda Hall • 27 May 2022 • 15:39

RIVER AMADORIO: Banks regenerated as far as the railway bridge Photo credit: Luis Rogelio HM

VILLAJOYOSA town hall will ask the Environment Ministry to lay a footpath along the River Amadorio to the dam.

More than years ago, the Ministry restored the banks of Amadorio from the railway bridge to the river-mouth and added a footpath.

The town hall has now passed on to the Ministry the Municipal Agricultural Committee’s recommendation of resuming the project from the railway bridge as far as the reservoir.

This will provide residents and tourists with a new leisure route while making the most of a privileged natural space, the committee pointed out.

The proposal also has the backing of all political parties, including the two opposition parties, the Partido Popular and Ciudadanos.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Linda Hall

Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading