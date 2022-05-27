Police in Aragon investigate a father for allowing his 10-year-old daughter to drive a tractor

By Chris King • 27 May 2022 • 19:38

Image of the tractor pulled over by Guardia Civil officers in Teruel. Credit: Guardia Civil

A father is under investigation for allowing his 10-year-old daughter to drive a tractor in the Aragon province of Teruel.

A father has been placed under investigation by the Guardia Civil in the Aragon province of Teruel for an alleged crime of road safety. He is suspected of collaborating in allowing his 10-year-old daughter to drive an agricultural tractor, while the child of course lacked any authorisation to do so, according to heraldo.es.

This incident occurred on Sunday, May 8, when officers from the Guardia Civil’s Monreal del Campo Traffic Unit were patrolling along the A-2511 highway at Km6, in the municipality of Burbaguena. They observed an agricultural tractor with two persons inside the cabin. One, who was at the steering wheel of the vehicle, appeared to be a child.

As reported in a statement from the force, the officers promptly pulled the tractor over and carried out the relevant checks on its occupants. They quickly established that the driver was indeed a 10-year-old girl who was under the supervision of her father.

Given the potential risk to other road users that driving a vehicle of this size could create, the father was immediately placed under investigation by the Guardia Civil officers. A vehicle of this characteristic has complicated handling and is of large weight.

The investigative proceedings have been delivered to the Calamocha Investigating Court, as well as to the Teruel Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.

___________________________________________________________

