By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 27 May 2022 • 13:37

Spanish actor arrested for poisoning his partner's aunt Image Twitter luislorenzo

The Guardia Civil have arrested the Spanish actor Luis Lorenzo and his partner, Arancha, for the alleged murder of her aunt by poisoning her.

The arrest on Friday, May 27 took place near Madrid in Rivas Vaciamadrid according to news site EFE.

Lorenzo, aged 61, is well known for his role in series such as s ‘El Comisario’ or ‘La que se avecina, having started his career as a television presenter accompanying Raffaella Carrá in ‘Hola Rafaella!’, the program that the Italian made on Spanish Television between 1992 and 1994.

He has also appeared in musicals and variety performances alongside Bárbara Rey.

The police report says that the couple used heavy metals to poison her aunt, after inviting her to come and stay with them. They are also said to have prevented her from contacting other members of the family, but after not hearing from her for a while, Arancha’s brother informed the police.

The police did visit the home where Lorenzo confirmed to the police that she was living with them, however he didn’t let them see her and that they couldn’t without a warrant.

The aunt died in June 2021, supposedly due to natural causes from dementia. Arancha’s brother was however suspicious and laid a charge at the police station. They arranged for an autopsy and found that she had been poisoned.

The autopsy showed very high levels of heavy metals in her system, whilst the police found that during the time she stayed with them €30,000 had been taken from her bank account.

Further investigation also revealed that her will had been changed to make her niece, Arancha, the sole heir.

The pair have been remanded by the court for the poisoning Arancha’s aunt and will be sentenced later.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.