By Tamsin Brown • 27 May 2022 • 12:37

Try to strengthen your immune system to minimise risk of coughs and colds.

Your body’s ability to fight against illnesses depends on your immune system, which is why it is important to strengthen it as much as possible.

Some illnesses are virtually impossible to avoid, but others, such as colds and flu, can often be avoided by strengthening the immune system. Read on to find out what you can do.

Eat a healthy diet

A balanced diet is essential for a strong immune system. You should also stay hydrated, as our cells and tissues depend on water to function optimally.

Avoid regular consumption of saturated fats, as they increase the risk of heart problems and obesity. However, unsaturated fats help to absorb the fat-soluble proteins your body needs. Try to eliminate trans fats, which are found in industrially processed foods.

The minerals, vitamins and antioxidants found in fruits and vegetables are essential for preventing colds, the flu and other health problems.

Reduce stress

Frequent stress can lead to gastrointestinal problems, anxiety, depression, high blood pressure and skin problems. Stress and anxiety can also weaken the immune system, which can lead to feelings of extreme tiredness, drastic weight changes, headaches and muscle pains.

Avoid bad habits

To strengthen the immune system and avoid getting sick, avoid certain bad habits that are highly detrimental to your health.

Frequent consumption of alcohol destroys the white blood cells that help the body fight infection. Alcohol in the blood also reduces the absorption of certain vitamins and minerals.

Smoking causes serious lung and heart disease, increases the risk of infections and diabetes and causes skin and bone problems.

Finally, make sure that you exercise at least three times a week to improve your endurance, balance, strength and overall health.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.