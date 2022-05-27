The U3A Calpe (Alicante) Petanca group is up and running again

By Linda Hall • 27 May 2022 • 11:31

PETANCA: U3A Calpe meet each Sunday at pitches at the end of the Paseo Maritimo Photo credit: U3A Calpe

U3A CALPE’S Petanca-Boules group is up and running once more.

They meet each Sunday at the petanca pitches at the far end of the Paseo Maritimo past the Esmeralda Hotel, under the shade of the eucalyptus trees.

At present, the Petanca group meets between 2pam and 4pm although the time will change to 3pm as the weather gets warmer.

“Last Sunday, 13 players turned up and everyone, including family and friends, went for a social drink afterwards,” one of the players, David Farmer said.

For more information about U3A Calpe and its groups and activities, visit the www.u3acalpe.org website.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.