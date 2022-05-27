By Matthew Roscoe • 27 May 2022 • 10:22
Two Valencian Community beach bars set on fire overnight. Image: Castellón Provincial Fire Brigade/ Twitter
Mayoress Estíbaliz Pérez and residents of Almenara have reacted to the destruction of two Valencian Community beach bars after they burned to the ground and were reduced to ashes in two acts of vandalism.
“What kind of people do this barbarity?” said the mayoress of Almenara via social media.
Two fire crews from the Castellón Provincial Fire Brigade were called to the scene on Almenara beach.
A tweet from the crew said: “We intervened in the extinction of a fire that has affected almost all of a beach bar on the Almenara beach. No people were affected as a result of the fire.”
Esta pasada madrugada 2 dotaciones de @BombersDipcas parque Plana Baixa han intervenido en la extinción de un incendio que ha afectado en su práctica totalidad a un chiringuito en la playa de #Almenara. Ninguna persona afectada. pic.twitter.com/SqqQIBxDUm
According to local media reports, Estíbaliz Pérez made contact with the owners of the affected businesses early this morning to convey her “solidarity” and offer help to overcome the loss of their businesses ahead of the summer season.
