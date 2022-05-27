By Matthew Roscoe • 27 May 2022 • 9:30
Ukraine announces combat losses inflicted on Russian forces as of May 27. Image: Ukraine MoD
Around 150 more Russian soldiers were killed by Ukrainian forces, which saw the number of Putin’s army that have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 29,750, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.
Another 11 Russian forces Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Thursday, May 26, according to Ukraine’s MoD.
The other significant increase in figures is the loss of Russian tanks, which has risen by seven. This takes the number of tanks destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 1322.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses in the Avdiiv region on Thursday, May 26 – which is the same as the previous day.
❗️Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 27.05 / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 27.05 ➡️ https://t.co/UCPEDVgtdC pic.twitter.com/GD4WiPwoxc
— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 27, 2022
A detailed breakdown of the 93rd day of the war also shows that the loss of the 11 Russian APCs now means Ukraine has destroyed 3246 in total since the beginning of the conflict, while the destruction of six more Russian artillery systems means that Russia has lost 623 in total.
Ukraine also reported that they had shot down one missile, taking the total number of Russian missiles taken out by Ukraine to 115.
Втрати ворога в інфографіці 👇@armyinformcomua pic.twitter.com/uIEShTg3iq
— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) May 27, 2022
