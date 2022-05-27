By Matthew Roscoe • 27 May 2022 • 9:17

Ukraine's ground troops engage in gun fighting with Russian forces in Severodonetsk. Image: @luhanskaVTSA/ Telegram

THERE are several reports making the rounds on Friday, May 27 of ground fighting between Russia’s and Ukraine’s soldiers in Severodonetsk, hours after Russian troops tried to gain entry into the Mir Hotel.

The head of the Severodonetsk city military-civilian administration, Alexander Stryuk, said that the Russian DRG had tried to enter the Mir Hotel on Thursday, May 26 but Ukraine’s ground troops held strong.

Then today, Friday, May 27, ground fighting has been reported in Severodonetsk after battles for the city continue.

“The Bakhmut-Lysichansk highway is under fire, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are doing everything necessary to make the highway safe, now traffic along the highway is possible but extremely dangerous,” Stryuk said.

According to the head of the CAA, “60 per cent of the houses in Severodonetsk have been destroyed, 85-90 per cent of the city’s buildings have been damaged and will need major restoration,” Stryuk said.

He added: “At least one and a half thousand people are dead and buried in the city, about 12-13 thousand people still remain in Severodonetsk.”

The news of the ground force engagement comes after the British MoD provided its latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine and stated that “Russian ground forces have continued their attempt to surround Severodonetsk“.

“Russia is pressuring the Severodonetsk pocket although Ukraine retains control of multiple defended sectors, denying Russia full control of the Donbas,” the update read on Friday, May 27.

