BREAKING: Ukraine reportedly shoots down Russian Su-35 fighter over Kherson region

THE Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided a huge update on Friday, May 27 after reportedly shooting down a Russian fighter jet over the heavily targeted Kherson region.

An update from Ukraine’s Air Force read: “Today, May 27, at about 2 pm, a MiG-29 fighter of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter in the sky of the Kherson region, which was hunting for Ukrainian assault aircraft.”

Сьогодні, 27 травня, близько 14.00, винищувач МіГ-29 Повітряних Сил Збройних Сил України у небі Херсонщини збив російський винищувач Су-35, що полював за літаками української штурмової авіації.

🇺🇦 Слава українським пілотам!

Earlier on Friday, May 27, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the “Russian enemy continues to take measures to maintain control over the territory of the Kherson region.”

Ukraine’s Armed Forces spokesman Alexander Štupun said: “Increased the number of shellings of units of our troops, conducts air reconnaissance, and carries out engineering equipment positions.

“Strengthened the group by transferring reserve units.”

Also, as previously reported, the Kherson region has been under increased attack after it was revealed by Ukraine that Russia was looking to build a third line of defence in the region and in occupied Zaporizhzhia.

