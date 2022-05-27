Velez-Malaga to host second edition of Axarquia’s Golf Tournament Against Cancer

By Tamsin Brown • 27 May 2022 • 12:14

Velez-Malaga will host the second edition of Axarquia's Golf Tournament Against Cancer. Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

Registration for the second charity golf tournament to be held in Velez-Malaga, in the province of Malaga, Andalucia, is now open.

Velez-Malaga is set to host the second edition of Axarquia’s Golf Tournament Against Cancer, which will raise money for the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC). The event will take place on Saturday, June 18, at the Baviera Golf course in Caleta de Velez.

At the presentation of the event, the mayor of Velez-Malaga, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, highlighted how the Costa del Sol has become an international benchmark for golf, saying: “Our climate and our landscapes, both inland and on the beach, make this an ideal place for practising this sport.”

All players will receive a welcome pack with gifts and products that are typical of Axarquia. The trophies will be awarded on June 18 at 8pm and there will then be a prize draw offering the chance to win dinners at top restaurants, sports equipment, nights at hotels and much more.

Registration for participation is open until June 16 and can be done via email at [email protected]. For more information, call 952 555 015.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.