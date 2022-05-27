By Matthew Roscoe • 27 May 2022 • 11:01

Which Balearic beaches are the most searched for on Street View?

ACCORDING to data collected over the last 12 months, the Balearic coast has generated the most clicks in Spain from people searching for beaches using Google Street View.

Ahead of the fifteenth anniversary of Street View, which is being celebrated on Sunday, May 29, Spain is the sixth most viewed country on the Google maps tool and the Balearic beaches are among the most popular with users.

Data collected from April 24, 2021, to the same point in 2022, shows that the most clicked beaches are those located on the islands with Ibiza’s Platja d’en Bossa, which sits in first position, followed by Cala Major, in Mallorca.

In third position is Cala d’Alguer, on the Costa Brava, followed by Malagueta beach, in Malaga, and Cala del Moraig, in the province of Alicante.

According to data collected over the last year, Catalonia and Andalucia are the autonomous communities with the most visits within Spain, while Madrid and Barcelona were ranked as the most popular Spanish destinations for everyone in the last year, as reported by Ultima Hora.