Young man seriously injured after falling from fourth floor of hotel in Palma, Mallorca

By Matthew Roscoe • 27 May 2022 • 12:02

Young man seriously injured after falling from fourth floor of hotel in Palma. Image: Google

A 19-YEAR-OLD has been seriously injured after falling from the fourth floor of a hotel in Palma, Mallorca.

A young tourist has suffered serious injuries after falling from the fourth floor of a hotel in Palma. The victim, aged 19, was taken by ambulance to Son Espases hospital, where he was admitted in a serious condition.

The incident occurred at around 3 am on Friday, May 27 at the BQ Belvedere hotel in Sant Agustín, when a 19-year-old tourist fell from the fourth floor. Witnesses called the emergency services and National Police, Palma Local Police and ambulance crews were dispatched to the scene.

Once at the hotel, medics found that the victim was conscious, although he suffered multiple fractures to his right leg. After stabilising him, he was taken by ambulance to Son Espases hospital, where he was admitted in a serious condition.

Police officers have opened an investigation to try to clarify the causes of what happened.

The news of the incident comes days after another 19-year-old was seriously injured after jumping headfirst into a swimming pool at a club in Magaluf on Tuesday, May 24.

The event took place at 1.25 am after he jumped into the pool at the Oceans Beach Club on Magaluf’s Palm Beach, according to Spanish media outlets.

Emergency services were called to the scene after reports that a young man had thrown himself headfirst into the shallow end of a swimming pool located in the hotel in Calvià, Balearic Islands.

When paramedics arrived, the young man was found with a severe head injury and possible spinal cord damage and was rushed to the Son Espases Hospital in the island capital Palma where he is said to be in serious condition.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.