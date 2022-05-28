By Anna Ellis • 28 May 2022 • 16:59

23-year-old buried after his sand-laden dumper overturned on a construction site. Credit Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Saturday May 28, a 23-year-old man died after being trapped when the dumper he was driving overturned at a construction site where he was working in Madrid.

The fire brigade lifted the machine and medical staff tried to revive the victim without success.

The tragic accident took place around 11:15.am when the emergency services of Madrid received a call about the incident, according to 20 Minutos.

An initial team of firefighters quickly arrived in the area and found a construction site dumper loaded with sand, which had overturned and trapped the driver.

The fire brigade technicians proceeded to lift the machine and extract the victim, who was sadly not showing any vital signs at this point.

The medical staff tried to resuscitate him and worked on the young man for more than 30 minutes without success.

Isabel Lopez from SAMUR – Proteccion Civil, in statements sent to the media said the “very serious” injuries he presented showed ” he was in cardiac arrest.”

The Municipal Police have taken charge of the investigation to clarify what happened and to see if there was a crime of negligence. They have also been accompanied by a member of the Scientific Police of the same unit to provide more information to the investigation.

