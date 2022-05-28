By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 May 2022 • 9:40

Bidgertons’ actress Ruby Barker admitted to the hospital for mental problems Image Ruby Barker Instagram

Ruby Barker the Bridgertons’ actress, has said on Instragram that she has been admitted to hospital suffering mental problems.

The actress who plays Marina Thompson, joins the growing number of famous people who are being openly honest about their mental state in what has become a much more acceptable thing to do.

Saying that: “I just want to be honest with everyone, I’ve been suffering,” the young actress said she had been admitted to hospital and that she would keep people updated on her progress.

She continued saying: “I’m in hospital right now, I’ll be discharged soon and hopefully I’ll be able to get on with my life and while I’m taking a little break.”

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CeBLu_aDKmm/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Barker said that she wanted to encourage anyone in her situation to take a rest and stop being so hard on yourself, adding that it was important to talk about your mental health and to seek care when you need it.

She went on to thank Shonda Rhimes, producer of Bridgerton for: “Giving her a chance and saving me “.

Barker’s colleagues and fans have filled her post with messages of support, with many commending her for her honesty and others wishing her well.

It is not known how long Ruby Barker will be in hospital or what treatment she is receiving for her mental problems.