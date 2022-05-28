By Anna Ellis • 28 May 2022 • 17:37

Brits travelling to Europe will have to pay for the privilege. Credit Creative Commons

Following Brexit, although British citizens do not need a visa to visit Europe, they will need an ETIAS visa waiver from 2023

According to EITAS, “the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (EITAS) is being introduced to register visitors from visa-exempt non-EU nations.”

“The EU Commission has confirmed that British tourists will need to apply for ETIAS to enter Europe from the UK.”

“Fortunately, ETIAS is easier to obtain than a visa, the registration process is fully online with no need to visit an embassy or consulate.”

“ETIAS is being introduced to boost security across the EU, visitors will be screened before they arrive, preventing potentially dangerous individuals from crossing the border legally.”

“Like all other ETIAS applicants, British passport holders will pay a small fee which will cover the system’s running costs. With surplus revenue generated from ETIAS being added to the EU general budget, it could be claimed that UK tourists will continue to pay into the EU budget after Brexit.”

“UK citizens had enjoyed freedom of movement in Europe ever since the country joined the EU in 1973. Now that the Brexit transition period has ended, this is no longer the case.”

“Travellers are still allowed to visit for short trips without a visa for Europe from the UK, provided Britain also grants visa-free access to EU nationals. This is laid out in Article VSTV.1 of the agreement: ‘both parties provide for visa-free travel for short-term visits in respect of their nationals in accordance with their domestic law’.”

“This means that travellers from both the EU and UK can continue to enter for tourism, study, research, training and youth exchange programmes.”

“UK citizens will therefore not need to apply for a Schengen visa like many other nationalities. Rules regarding healthcare, driving, and mobile roaming charges have also changed.”

