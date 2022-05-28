Brutal crash at Mugello: Marc Marquez’s bike ends up in flames in the middle of the track

By Anna Ellis • 28 May 2022 • 15:57

Saturday 28 May, the Spanish rider and eight-time world champion, Marc Marquez, was trying to fight for pole position in the Italian Grand Prix when he crashed.

It is rare to see a motorbike Grand Prix without Marc Marquez ending up on the ground in at least one of the sessions, be it practice or the race according to 20 Minutos.

Midway through Q2 of qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix on a wet Mugello circuit, or at least with a serious risk of rain, Marc Marquez went to the ground at the tricky second turn. The bike spat him out after losing the rear and, the rider hit the ground as the machine spun around.

In one of the hits with the asphalt, a spark ignited and the bike momentarily caught fire.

Marc Marquez returned to the team’s pit box to have the second bike set up and ready to go out on track and rejoin the qualifying session.

The feeling that he had missed a great opportunity was clear, and in fact the mechanics made a human barrier around the rider to prevent the cameras from recording him and the inside of the garage.

Designed in the 1970s and then heavily renovated, the Mugello Circuit is one of the most evocative, modern and safe circuits on the international scene.

The circuit is more than 5000 metres long through the charming hills of Tuscany and is equipped with medical staff including doctors skilled in resuscitation and paramedics ready to operate on the track.

