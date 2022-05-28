Carlos Alcaraz becomes youngest tennis player to reach last 16 of French Open

By Chris King • 28 May 2022 • 3:37

Image of Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in Paris. Credit: [email protected]

Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz is into the last 16 of the French Open, the youngest player to ever achieve that feat.

Spain’s 19-year-old tennis star Carlos Alcaraz continued to break new records in Paris this Friday, May 27, as he became the youngest player ever to reach the last 16 of the French Open. A remarkable straight sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 victory over America’s Sebastian Korda did take him two hours and nine minutes though.

The Murcian youngster was up against the only player to beat him on clay so far this season, but Alcaraz was clearly unaffected by that fact. His win sets up an encounter with Karen Khachanov from Russia, ranked No25 in the world, who is seeded 21 in Paris.

“It’s incredible, I really enjoyed the match, I love playing with this crowd”, Alcaraz enthused after the match. Once again he was given the privilege of competing on the famed Philippe Chatrier court. “I have a good time playing tennis, I have a good time on these types of courts”, he added.

Meanwhile, Spanish legend Rafael Nadal continued his pursuit of yet another title. He was at Suzanne Lenglen playing Botic van de Zandschulp from the Netherlands. A scare in the first set saw Nadal have to dig deep, but he eventually came through 6-3, 6-2, 6-4, meaning he is yet to drop a set at Roland Garros.

An interesting match awaits him in the last 16, where he faces Canada’s World No9, Felix Augier-Alissiame, a player coached by his uncle Toni, who also runs the Manacor Academy in Nadal’s home of Mallorca in the Balearic islands.