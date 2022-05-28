By Chris King • 28 May 2022 • 21:29

Champions League Final delayed due to 'dangerous scenes' outside the Paris stadium.

The kickoff of the Champions League final in Paris was delayed due to chaos among fans outside the Paris stadium.

The kickoff of tonight, Saturday, May 28, of the massive Champions League final being played at the Stade De France in Paris between Real Madrid and Liverpool has had to be delayed by at least 30 minutes. As reported by ESPN, hundreds of football fans were still waiting to enter the stadium just minutes before the match was due to begin.

They had reportedly been queuing for around one hour due to the speed with which tickets and bags were being checked by the authorities. There was also a lot of chatter on social media saying that large numbers of Liverpool fans were being delayed, while the Real Madrid fans were already inside the stadium in plenty of time.

“Finding it impossible to get in the ground. This appears to be very dangerous. Absolute carnage”, tweeted Gary Lineker @GaryLineker. He added soon after, “I’m not sure it’s possible to have a more poorly organised event if you tried. Absolutely shambolic and dangerous”.

Piers Morgan tweeted @piersmorgan: “What the hell is going on in Paris? Looks like very dangerous chaos outside the ground, kick-off delayed 30 minutes, 1000s of people not yet inside the stadium. How can this be happening in a Champions League final? Shameful failure of organisation”.

“Whatever happens now – and no way the Lpool end will be full at the start – UEFA have to work out how the Real Madrid fans were able to fill their end almost an hour before KO, while thousands of Lpool fans were stuck outside in huge queues for over an hour”, tweeted Mark Ogen the ESPN reporter.

A comical image appeared on Twitter courtesy of @ESPNFC, showing a Real Madrid fan holding up a Kylian Mbappe shirt indicating a large ‘0’, the number of times he has won the Champions League so far.

A Real Madrid fan holds up an Mbappe shirt with the number of Champions League trophies he's won ahead of the final 👀🏆 pic.twitter.com/DpimZMZ0zD — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 28, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.