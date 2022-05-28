Fast work to ensure that Almeria province’s storm-damaged roads are repaired

By Linda Hall • 28 May 2022 • 21:29

ALL AGREED: Unanimous vote to carry out emergency repairs to storm-damaged roads Photo credit: Diputacion de Almeria

ALL parties on the Diputacion provincial council voted in favour of emergency repairs to roads damaged in recent storms.

This will benefit the six municipalities – Senes, Bacares, Velefique, Alcudia de Monteagud, Laroya and Bayarque – that were worst-affected by the torrential rain at the end of March.

Diputacion spokesman Fernando Gimenez emphasised the need to act quickly at the last plenary meeting held on May 27.

“Speed is indispensable in these cases to prevent mishaps and provide a rapid solution for town halls, especially the smallest, to ensure that the services they provide for their populations are not affected,” he said.

The repairs were also essential for guaranteeing road safety and good communications between the province’s town and villages, Gimenez added.

The Diputacion spokesman explained that in some instances, the provincial council’s Public Works and Assistance for Municipalities departments had taken immediate action after the storms.

“In the case of the repairs approved today, all the necessary reports, studies and prior surveys have already been completed in order to carry out the repairs in the shortest possible space of time,” Gimenez said.

