First confirmed case of monkeypox identified in Ireland

By Anna Ellis • 28 May 2022 • 15:18

A suspected case of monkeypox in the country is also being investigated. Credit Wikimedia

A suspected case of monkeypox in the country is also being investigated.

On Friday May 27, the infection was reported in the east of Ireland said the Health Service Executive (HSE), according to Sky News.

In a statement on Saturday 28 May, it revealed that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) was notified on Friday night of the confirmed case.

It has been confirmed that the person has not been hospitalised and that the arrival of the virus into Ireland was “not unexpected” given the presence of monkeypox cases in the UK and many European countries.

“Public Health is following up on those who had close contact with the person with monkeypox while they were infectious,” the HSE added.

“In order to maintain patient confidentiality, no further information about this person will be provided and on top of this, another suspected case of monkeypox is also being investigated with test results awaited.”

“A public health risk assessment has been undertaken, and those who were in contact with the person are being advised on what to do in the event that they become ill,” the HSE also said.

The case in Ireland comes after the reporting of more than 200 other confirmed cases of monkeypox worldwide over recent weeks. This includes one case confirmed earlier in the week in Northern Ireland.

If you get infected with monkeypox, it usually takes between 5 and 21 days for the first symptoms to appear.

The first symptoms of monkeypox include: backache, headache, muscle aches, high temperature, shivering, exhaustion and swollen glands.

A rash usually appears 1 to 5 days after the first symptoms. The rash often begins on the face and then spreads to other parts of the body. This can include the genitals.

The rash is sometimes confused with chickenpox. It starts as raised spots, which turn into small blisters filled with fluid. These blisters eventually form scabs which later fall off.

The symptoms usually clear up in a few weeks.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.