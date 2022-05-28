By Anna Ellis • 28 May 2022 • 16:24

M5 traffic: Nearly two hours of delays through Somerset, England amid holiday traffic. Credit Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

Delays on the M5 in Somerset, England have grown to over an hour with widespread holiday traffic problems have been reported since this morning, Saturday 28 May.

The sheer volume of traffic with people heading away this weekend has ended up with with holiday makers facing nightmare delays.

According to Bristol Live, delays on the M5 in Somerset have grown to over an hour with problems currently hitting traffic between Cribbs Causeway at the north end of Bristol through to Bridgwater.

INRIX (a software company which provides a variety of Internet services and mobile applications pertaining to road traffic and driver services) have just reported “Severe delays and queueing traffic due to holiday traffic on M5 Southbound between J17 A4018 (Cribbs Causeway) and J23 A39 (Bridgwater North). Travel time is 1 hour and 50 minutes.”

“Live traffic maps from National Highways are also showing major southbound delays through the area”.

“The situation on the motorway in Worcestershire has also deteriorated this afternoon, with an update citing long delays and heavy traffic. These problems have been located southbound between Droitwich and Worcester.”

“Long delays and heavy traffic, holiday traffic on M5 Southbound between J5 A38 (Droitwich / Wychbold) and J7 A44 (Worcester / Evesham). There is a lane four (of four) closure for roadworks.”

