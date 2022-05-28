By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 May 2022 • 13:58

Save money with renewable energy grants in Spain Image Pexels kindel-media-9875441

Many people are looking to save money by switching to renewable energy sources, as the cost of energy rises.

Grants are available for those who want to make the switch, which were approved by royal decree, are still available as at May 28 and will be in place until December 2023. Full details of the grants are available on the Institute for Energy Diversification and Saving (IDEA) website..

Solar and wind energy

There are six different programmes of support for anyone looking to install solar panels.

Programs one, two and three are aimed at the service sector, the self-employed and other productive sectors with a percentage of the cost recoverable depending on the individual nature of the installation.

Programmes four and five cover the installation of solar installations in homes, charitable institutions and the public sector.

Programme six provides for thermal installations in the residential sector.

Availability of funds

The scheme is run by the autonomous communities and therefore there will be differing applications of the grants depending on where you live. What is important to remember is that grants are on a first come first service basis, so it is advisable to get your application in sooner rather than later.

The value of the support

As to be expected the value of the grant will differ according to the type and size of the installation as well as the use. For companies, the service sector and the self-employed, the value is dependent on the cost of the installation and size the nature of the business.

In all cases a percentage of the cost will be refunded.

When it comes to residences the model differs, with a range of incentives on offer. These include:

€600/kW for installations of less than or equal to 10 kW;

€450/kW in installations greater than 10 kW and less than or equal to 100 kW;

€350/kW between 100 kW and 1000 kW.

For wind driven installations the amount of subsidy varies between €650/kW and €2,900/kW.

That value can be higher depending on where you live, with villages with a population of below 5,000 receiving higher subsidies. Collective schemes such as in an apartment block will receive a higher subsidy depending on the details of the installation.

For installations of thermal renewable energy the subsidies are as follows:

less than 50 kW at €900/kW;

between 50 kW and 100 kW at €750/kW;

between 100 kW and 400 kW at €600/kW;

more than 400 kW, at €450/kW.

Biomass boiler installations also subsidised at €250/kW and geothermal installations for air conditioning and/or closed circuit DHW at €2,250/kW, while open circuit installations are €1,600/kW.

Applying for a grant

Applications are made through the autonomous communities with funds limited and allocated on a first come first serve basis.

In making the application it is important that you understand the criteria and if need employ someone to do this for you, many installers doing just that.

With the cost of energy rising money can be saved long-term, by taking advantage of the renewable energy grants.

