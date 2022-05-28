Yellow weather warning issued by AEMET for Malaga province

By Chris King • 28 May 2022 • 20:45

Image of high waves on a beach. image: Flickr- Charlie Day

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency has issued a yellow weather warning for Malaga province.

A yellow weather warning has been issued today, Saturday, May 28, by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency. It will be active throughout the whole coast of the province of Malaga from 6pm on Sunday, May 29, until 3am on Monday, May 30.

This warning relates to coastal phenomena, with waves of two to three metres in height expected to be caused by a force seven south-westerly wind.

According to the weather experts, this Sunday, May 29, will begin with slightly cloudy skies bringing intervals of high clouds which will predominate in the early hours of the day. Temperatures are expected to rise and the maximum set for the capital of 31°C, compared to those of 28°C registered today. The minimums will oscillate around 19 degrees, similar to todays.

The flow from the west will continue during the early morning, although the wind will change to a south component with gusts that will reach 30kph from 12 midday until 6pm. Later in the afternoon, a drop in the east is expected and the wind will blow from the west again. There is no probability of rain.

As reported by the AEMET, a total of eight Spanish provinces will be on a yellow warning for storms this Sunday, May 29. In addition, Almeria and Malaga will be at risk due to coastal phenomena. Alicante is under warning of maximum temperatures.

Specifically, yellow warnings for storms are in place for the provinces of Teruel in Aragon; Asturias; Burgos, Leon and Palencia in Castilla y Leon; Lugo and Orense in Galicia; and Castellon in the Valencian Community.

___________________________________________________________

