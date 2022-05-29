Baby boy dies after allegedly drowning in the bath at his home in Almeria

Sources from the Almeria command of the Guardia Civil confirmed that a baby boy aged less than two years old drowned this Saturday, May 28. The incident occurred in a family home in the Almeria municipality of Puebla de Vicar del Poniente. It is believed that the child slipped while in the bath.

According to EFE sources, the infant would have turned two years old in September. The Guardia Civil did not reveal any further information on the event.

Municipal sources however revealed that the first data indicated that the child probably suffered a slip in the bathtub at his house located in Puebla de Vicar. The child is thought to have suffered a cardiac arrest after slipping and hitting his head, resulting in his drowning.

As reported by Diario de Almeiria in its digital edition, it was the child’s father who took the boy as quick as he could to the La Puebla de Vicar health centre. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was subsequently performed at the facility, without being able to do anything to save his life.

The child’s death was finally certified in the emergency service of the Puebla de Vícar Health Centre. His body will be subject to a post mortem examination, and the judicial protocol has been activated.

According to the publication, the boy’s name was Bilal K. His father is 41 years old, and his mother is 39. The couple has two other children, aged seven and five. Sources consulted by Diario de Almeria pointed out that the Guardia Civil has taken charge of the investigation into the boy’s death.

