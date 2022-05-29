Electric vehicle recharging points to be installed in Archidona, Campillos, and Casabermeja

By Chris King • 29 May 2022 • 20:29

Image of an electric car being recharged. Credit: Creative Commons.

The Malaga municipalities of Archidona, Campillos, and Casabermeja to have recharging points for electric vehicles installed.

Charging points for electric vehicles are to be installed in Malaga province. Specifically, they will be in the municipalities of Archidona, Campillos, and Casabermeja. Malaga Council has put out the tender for carrying out this work, allocating a budget of €43,560 (VAT included) to purchase and install these points.

As reported to Europa Press by Casabermeja Council, these charging points are intended for public use in the non-residential sector, such as public car parks, hotels, shopping centres, universities, hospitals, industrial estates, and sports centres.

According to the report, assuming an average recharge per vehicle of 200km at a recharging point with an average duration per vehicle estimated at four hours (four vehicles a day), it already represents a CO2 saving.