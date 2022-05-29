Electric vehicle recharging points to be installed in Archidona, Campillos, and Casabermeja

By Chris King • 29 May 2022 • 20:29
Image of an electric car being recharged.
Credit: Creative Commons.
Charging points for electric vehicles are to be installed in Malaga province. Specifically, they will be in the municipalities of Archidona, Campillos, and Casabermeja. Malaga Council has put out the tender for carrying out this work, allocating a budget of €43,560 (VAT included) to purchase and install these points.
As reported to Europa Press by Casabermeja Council, these charging points are intended for public use in the non-residential sector, such as public car parks, hotels, shopping centres, universities, hospitals, industrial estates, and sports centres.
According to the report, assuming an average recharge per vehicle of 200km at a recharging point with an average duration per vehicle estimated at four hours (four vehicles a day), it already represents a CO2 saving.
As the planned action consists of the installation of three recharging points for two vehicles at each point, it is considered that six vehicles can be charged simultaneously, avoiding the emission of 205.33 tons of carbon dioxide annually.
Each recharging point will have its own platform for geolocation, reservation, activation, and collection management, and may be integrated into other management platforms of public and private entities.
Three recharging points will be installed in each of the municipalities, at locations established by the municipalities. The municipalities of these three towns decided to undertake the necessary actions to install these charging points said the report.
They reportedly requested the technical and economic collaboration of the Malaga Council. The initiative was not mandatory for municipalities with less than 20,000 inhabitants.
