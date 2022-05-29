By Anna Ellis • 29 May 2022 • 17:16

Head-on collision between two cars leaves three injured in Abanilla. Credit Wikimedia

The traffic accident occurred around 14:01.pm today, Sunday 29 May, with the most seriously injured being taken by helicopter to a hosptital in Alicante

An emergency 112 call was made to the emergency services in Murcia today at 14:01.pm today to report the head-on collision. The impact between the two cars left one of the persons involved in the collision trapped inside the vehicle.

The accident occurred on the road from Hondon de las Nieves to Alguena, very close to the Alicante provincial boundary, in the area of Canada la Lena, Abanilla, according to La Opinion de Murcia.

Two of the three involved in the crash have been transferred by ambulance to a hospital in Alicante, which is in the Valencian Comunidad. The third person, who had the most serious of injuries was taken by helicopter to the hospital.

The extent of the victims’ injuries is yet unknown.

The Guardia Civil, firefighters and two ambulances were dispatched to the scene in response to the call.

