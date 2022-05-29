By Anna Ellis • 29 May 2022 • 14:05

Horror as passenger plane vanishes minutes after take off over mountains - rescue launched. Credit Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Reports suggest the plane lost contact with the airport at 9:55am today, Sunday May 29.

A 43-year-old passenger plane has vanished just minutes after taking off over mountains, with 22 people on board, according to the Kathmandu Post.

The plane was flying from the tourist town of Pokhara in central Nepal and was en route to Jomsom, which is in the west of the country. Airline and Government officials have confirmed it went missing after takeoff.

There is also an unconfirmed report of a loud noise in Ghasa of Jomsom.

Chief District Officer of Myagdi Chiranjibi Rana has said search efforts had been hampered by bad weather and confirmed that “A team of police has been mobilised at the site (where locals last saw the plane).”

“The site is a 12-hour walk from Lete (where contact was last made with the plane). There are no human settlements in the area where locals last spotted the plane.”

“As soon as the weather improves, the helicopter will begin aerial operations.”

It has been raining in the area for several days.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal also said in a statement: “One search helicopter returned to Jomsom due to bad weather without locating the plane.”

Of the 22 people onboard, four were Indian, two of the passengers were from Germany and three crew members were also onboard.

