Horror crash in Monaco Grand Prix splits Mick Schumacher’s car in two

By Chris King • 29 May 2022 • 19:46

Image of Mick Schumacher's car after the crash. Credit: [email protected]

German driver Mick Schumacher’s F1 car was split into two halves after he suffered a horror crash in the Monaco Grand Prix.

Haas F1 driver Mick Schumacher suffered a horror crash in the Monaco Grand Prix this afternoon, Sunday, May 29. The incident occurred on Lap 27 of the prestigious race, as he entered the chicane at the swimming pool.

The 23-year-old German lost control of his car which spun around and subsequently rammed into the wall, breaking his car into two pieces.

Schumacher was thankfully unhurt in the accident and managed to exit his broken car and walk away. As a result of his crash, the race had to be red-flagged and the safety car was brought into action. This came after previous attempts to run the race under yellow flags while the debris was cleared proved unsuccessful.

A tweet from his Haas team read: “Mick has a really big accident at the Swimming Pool Chicane. He’s out of the car and ok”. His crash rounded out an awful day for the American Formula One team, who earlier saw their other driver, Kevin Magnussen, also retire from the race due to a system water pressure loss.

This accident at speed was Schumacher’s second of the season after a previous incident in the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix.

A dramatic crash for Mick Schumacher Watch all the key moments from a dramatic race 🎥#MonacoGP #F1 — Formula 1 (@F1) May 29, 2022

