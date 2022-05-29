Infoca battling a forest fire in Granada’s Cerro de San Miguel

By Chris King • 29 May 2022 • 19:08

Image of Infoca firefighters battling the forest fire in Cerro de San Miguel. Credit: [email protected]_INFOCA

A forest fire has broken out in the Granada municipality of Cerro de San Miguel, with Infoca personnel battling it.

As reported through its social networks this afternoon, Sunday, May 29, the Plan Infoca has deployed workers to combat a forest fire that broke out in the Granada municipality of ​​Cerro de San Miguel. The fire apparently started at around 4:30pm and the workers continue battling to extinguish the flames.

Infoca has mobilised two Kamov helicopters, a medium-heavy helicopter, a coordination plane, three fire engines, two units of the Specialised Forest Fire Brigade of the Andalucian Community (Brica), five groups of Forest Firefighters, an Environment agent, and two Operations Technicians.

The Forest Fire Medical Unit (UMIF) has also been activated to the location. As reported, the Brica de Cartama of Malaga province, consisting of 19 personnel, along with its Super Puma helicopter, have recently joined the fight against this forest fire.

🔴 #IFGranada

Medios: 4 helicópteros pesados (2 Kamov y 2 Súper Puma), 1 helicóptero semipesado, 1 avión de coordinación, 3 autobombas, 4 #Brica, 5 grupos de #BomberosForestales, 2 #TOP, 1 #AAMM y la #UMIF. ℹ Dirección de extinción e información de este incendio: Infoca pic.twitter.com/eubEYZfMRJ — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) May 29, 2022

