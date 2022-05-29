By Anna Ellis • 29 May 2022 • 16:28

Marbella will celebrate the Virgen del Carmen in 2022. Credit Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

After being cancelled for two years because of COVID, Marbella will be celebrating the day of its patron saint, Virgen del Carmen, on July 16

On May 26, a meeting took place between the brotherhood of the Virgen del Carmen regarding the celebrations and, the program of events have been approved, according to Marbella 24 Hours.

There will be significant changes, the most prominent is the maritime procession which will be held in the morning and not in the afternoon.

“Given the lesser amount of boats in our municipality, it has been agreed to move the maritime procession to the morning of July 16,” the brotherhood said in a statement.

“A smaller throne will also be used as the dimensions of the procession throne would not fit any boat in the port of Marbella.”

“As a result, there are also variations in the land procession, which this year will start from the church of La Encarnación.”

In short, the festival will return, but with three modifications: the change of time of the maritime procession, the use of a smaller throne and the different route by land.

The program of events will start on Saturday July 16 at 6:30.am local time with the traditional Rosary of the Aurora, with its usual route.

At 8:00. am. the mass will begin on the Playa de Cable and, at 8:30.am the blessing of the waters will take place.

Afterwards, the Virgin will be transferred to the fishing port to start the maritime procession.

At 11:00.am the transfer by land from the marina Virgen del Carmen to the church of La Encarnación.

In the evening, at 8:00.pm, the usual procession through the streets of Marbella will take place, this time starting at the church.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.