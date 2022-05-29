Marching orders for chickens colonising parks and gardens in Torrevieja, Alicante

By Linda Hall • 29 May 2022 • 18:47

TORREVIEJA: Chickens have settled in comfortably in several parks and gardens Photo credit Pixabay/Kerstin Riemer

THE 500 or so chickens that have taken over Torrevieja’s parks and open spaces are to be moved elsewhere

The town hall is paying an outside company €8,470 to begin by trapping the chickens that live in the Estacion park and the Jardin de las Naciones gardens as well as the immediately adjoining zones.

Animal Protection councillor Concha Sala explained that her department has received a growing number of complaints from residents in the affected areas.

“We have decided that the chickens’ coexistence with residents and visitors is not viable,” she said.

The town hall emphasised that the chickens would not be killed but taken to farm schools and animal sanctuaries.

