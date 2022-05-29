By Anna Ellis • 29 May 2022 • 15:32

Most expensive restaurant in the world, located in Spain has reopened its doors. Credit Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Located on the island of Ibiza, in the Hard Rock Hotel, the Sublimotion restaurant is re-opening its doors on June 1

The gastronomic avant-garde and technological innovation creates a total emotional experience which is amazing and unique, according to 20 Minutos.

The restaurant is a dream that has come true for award-winning chef Paco Roncero. He holds Two Michelin stars, three Repsol soles and was the winner of the National Gastronomy Award in 2006.

The restaurant has a single table with seating for twelve diners and the owner says it’s dining at its most surreal, it is futuristic, and thought-provoking.

This one-of-a-kind establishment pushes the dining experience in bold new directions by combining food, art, and illusionism into a novel, revolutionary concept that ventures far beyond the palate.

With its own musical menu, choreographed service to match, and groundbreaking technology to awaken your senses one bite at a time, a meal there is anything but ordinary.

During the theatrical gastronomic show, the lucky diners feast on avant-garde cuisine in a high-tech, interactive space called “capsule”, which serves as a blank canvas ready to be transformed into almost anything imaginable!

With a whopping price tag of €1,860 per person you would expect it to be all they claim it to be.

