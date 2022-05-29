Pigeons are the cause of problems in Elche (Alicante) pedestrian areas

By Linda Hall • 29 May 2022 • 22:46
SELF-CONFIDENT: Pigeons in Elche’s pedestrian areas are not longer frightened by humans
Photo credit: Pixabay/Ben Kerckx
The problems became apparent when adjoining Calle Corredora and Plaça de Baix were turned into peaceful pedestrian areas, Roberto Sanchez, manager of a 100 Montaditos franchise explained to the local Spanish media.
No longer startled by passing traffic, they are gaining in confidence, he said, and the number of pigeons in the area has increased ten-fold.
“This is constant,” Sanchez complained. “They are no longer afraid of people and now approach the tables when they are eating. They even get inside the kitchens.”
